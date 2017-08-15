Brentford FC: Championship club submits revised plans for new stadium

Griffin Park
Brentford have been based at Griffin Park since it first opened in 1904

Championship side Brentford have submitted revised plans for their proposed new stadium, with capacity reduced from 20,000 to 17,250 seats.

Facilities for Brentford's Community Sports Trust will be built next to the stadium, rather than inside it.

The Bees now plan to start construction of the stadium in 2018, to be completed by late 2019 or the start of 2020.

A club statement said: "These amendments will not impact on the overall quality of the stadium."

