Pernille Harder, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Lieke Martens on Uefa Women's Player shortlist

Pernille Harder (left), Dzsenifer Marozsan and Lieke Martens (right) all featured at the Women's Euros

Denmark's Pernille Harder, Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan and the Netherlands' Lieke Martens make up the shortlist for Uefa's Women's Player of 2016-17 award.

England striker Jodie Taylor and right-back Lucy Bronze were named in the top 10, but missed out on the top three, voted for by coaches and journalists.

The annual award, which began in 2012-13, is yet to see a British player included in the final shortlist.

The overall winner will be announced on Thursday, 24 August.

New Barcelona winger Martens, 24, was a key part of the Netherlands side that won Women's Euro 2017, beating Denmark - captained by Wolfsburg's 24-year-old forward Harder - in the final.

Midfielder Marozsan, 25, who helped French side Lyon retain the Women's Champions League in Cardiff in June, is in the top three for the third consecutive year.

Bronze and Arsenal's Taylor, who finished as the top scorer in the Euros with five goals, are joined in the top 10 by new Gunners striker Vivianne Miedema and Liverpool winger Shanice van de Sanden - both of the Netherlands.

Norway and Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg won the award in 2015-16.