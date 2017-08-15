Sam Clucas: Burnley's £10m offer for midfielder rejected by Hull City

From the section

Sam Clucas has made 94 appearances in all competitions for Hull since July 2015

Hull City have rejected a £10m bid from Premier League side Burnley for midfielder Sam Clucas.

The 26-year-old has been with the club since his 2015 move from Chesterfield.

Following the Tigers' relegation to the Championship in May, Curtis Davies, Andy Robertson, Harry Maguire, Eldin Jakupovic, Josh Tymon, Ahmed Elmohamady and Tom Huddlestone have all left Hull.

Leonid Slutsky's side reportedly turned down a previous bid for Clucas from Burnley earlier in August.

Former Hereford and Mansfield player Clucas has made 83 league appearances for Hull over two seasons, scoring nine league goals.