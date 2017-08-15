Will Jaaskelainen: Crewe sign goalkeeper on one-year deal after release from Bolton

Crewe finished 17th in league two last season

Crewe Alexandra have signed Finnish goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen on a one-year-deal after he left Bolton.

The 19-year-old is the son of Jussi Jaaskelainen who played for West Ham, Wigan and Bolton.

The teenager was released by the Championship side at the end of last season without having made a competitive appearance for the club.

Crewe have started the new season with draws at home to Mansfield and Newport and a defeat by Bolton in the EFL Cup.

