Fernando Llorente: Swans confirm striker will miss Man United visit

Fernando Llorente won the World Cup with Spain

Swansea City will be without last season's top scorer, Fernando Llorente for the visit of Manchester United.

Llorente broke his arm in a cycling accident at the end of July but has now returned to training with the Swans.

"It's good to have him back involved," Swansea boss Paul Clement said. "But he will not be ready for Man United."

"We will take it day by day with him. Hopefully he will respond well to the training and will be available soon. Crystal Palace is a possibility."

The Swans visit Crystal Place on 26 August and Clement says last season's top scorer will need to build up his fitness before then.

"Because of the nature of the injury to the arm, he lost a lot of upper body bulk," he said.

"He managed as well as possible to maintain his cardio-fitness but he is going to have to rebuild that upper body strength which he wasn't able to work on while the arm was fractured."