BBC Sport - The Premier League Show: Lights blow as Alan Shearer discusses Sol Campbell

Never speak ill of Sol Campbell

Asked to pick the toughest Premier League defenders they faced, Alan Shearer seemingly incurs the wrath of Sol Campbell when he suggests he could push the centre-back around.

Watch the full debate on The Premier League Show on Wednesday 16th August, 22:00 BST on BBC Two.

