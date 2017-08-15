BBC Sport - The Premier League Show: Lights blow as Alan Shearer discusses Sol Campbell
Never speak ill of Sol Campbell
Asked to pick the toughest Premier League defenders they faced, Alan Shearer seemingly incurs the wrath of Sol Campbell when he suggests he could push the centre-back around.
Watch the full debate on The Premier League Show on Wednesday 16th August, 22:00 BST on BBC Two.
