Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 1st Leg
Celtic19:45FC Astana
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v FC Astana

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths
Griffiths featured as a second-half substitute in Friday's win at Partick Thistle

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text updates on the BBC Sport website

    Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths insists he is "fully fit" and looking forward to Wednesday's Champions League play-off first leg against Astana.

    Griffiths, 26, has been troubled by a calf problem in recent weeks.

    Last season's top scorer Moussa Dembele remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not expected to return until next month.

    Celtic are also missing central defensive pair Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata.

    Midfielder Nir Bitton has been deputising at the back, alongside Jozo Simunovic.

    Griffiths scored in both legs when the teams met last season in the previous round of qualifying, with a late Dembele penalty edging Celtic through 3-2 on aggregate.

    Astana lead the Kazakh Premier League by seven points after 23 matches, having lost just twice as they seek a fourth consecutive title.

    Manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday that he was considering bringing in a new forward and Celtic can add one new player to their Champions League squad if the signing is registered before 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

    Griffiths has scored four goals in five outings this term but has only started three of Celtic's seven games due to injury and suspension.

    Central midfielder Tom Rogic and wingers Scott Sinclair and James Forrest have been used up front in the absence of the club's main strikers.

    More to follow.

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Wednesday 16th August 2017

    • Celtic19:45FC Astana
    • Hapoel Be'er Sheva19:45NK Maribor
    • Istanbul Basaksehir19:45Sevilla
    • Napoli19:45Nice
    • Olympiakos19:45HNK Rijeka
    View all Champions League fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Arsenal64201861214
    2Paris SG6330137612
    3Ludo Razgd6033615-93
    4Basel6024312-92

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Napoli6321118311
    2Benfica6222101008
    3Besiktas6141914-57
    4Dynamo Kiev61238625

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Barcelona65012041615
    2Man City6231121029
    3B Gladbach6123512-75
    4Celtic6033516-113

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Atl Madrid650172515
    2Bayern Mun6402146812
    3FC Rostov6123612-65
    4PSV Eindhoven6024411-72

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Monaco632197211
    2Bayer Levkn624084410
    3Tottenham62136607
    4CSKA6033511-63

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Bor Dortmd64202191214
    2Real Madrid63301610612
    3Legia War6114924-154
    4Sporting610558-33

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Leicester641176113
    2FC Porto632193611
    3FC Copenhagen62317259
    4Club Brugge6006214-120

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Juventus6420112914
    2Sevilla632173411
    3Lyon62225328
    4Dinamo Zagreb6006015-150
    View full Champions League tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
    Boy playing football

    Aspire Active Camps

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired