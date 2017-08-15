Celtic v FC Astana

Griffiths featured as a second-half substitute in Friday's win at Partick Thistle

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths insists he is "fully fit" and looking forward to Wednesday's Champions League play-off first leg against Astana.

Griffiths, 26, has been troubled by a calf problem in recent weeks.

Last season's top scorer Moussa Dembele remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not expected to return until next month.

Celtic are also missing central defensive pair Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata.

Midfielder Nir Bitton has been deputising at the back, alongside Jozo Simunovic.

Griffiths scored in both legs when the teams met last season in the previous round of qualifying, with a late Dembele penalty edging Celtic through 3-2 on aggregate.

Astana lead the Kazakh Premier League by seven points after 23 matches, having lost just twice as they seek a fourth consecutive title.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday that he was considering bringing in a new forward and Celtic can add one new player to their Champions League squad if the signing is registered before 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

Griffiths has scored four goals in five outings this term but has only started three of Celtic's seven games due to injury and suspension.

Central midfielder Tom Rogic and wingers Scott Sinclair and James Forrest have been used up front in the absence of the club's main strikers.

