BBC Sport - Uefa Women's U19 Championship: Wylie proud of Northern Ireland team after exit
Wylie proud of NI U19 team after Euro exit
Northern Ireland manager Alfie Wylie praises his players as the hosts miss out on a Women's European U19 Championship semi-final spot after a 6-0 defeat by Germany.
Wylie's team finished bottom of their group with the highlight a 1-1 draw against Scotland.
In the semi-finals Germany will play France while holders Netherlands take on Spain.
