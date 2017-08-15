BBC Sport - Uefa Women's U19 Championship: Wylie proud of Northern Ireland team after exit

Wylie proud of NI U19 team after Euro exit

Northern Ireland manager Alfie Wylie praises his players as the hosts miss out on a Women's European U19 Championship semi-final spot after a 6-0 defeat by Germany.

Wylie's team finished bottom of their group with the highlight a 1-1 draw against Scotland.

In the semi-finals Germany will play France while holders Netherlands take on Spain.

