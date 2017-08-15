Dunfermline sign striker Andy Ryan from Airdrieonians

Andy Ryan
Ryan was Scotland's leading scorer last season

Dunfermline Athletic have signed striker Andy Ryan for an undisclosed fee from Airdrieonians.

The 22-year-old had a year to run on his contract with the Diamonds, having scored twice in six games for the League One side this season.

Ryan, formerly with Forfar Athletic, netted 27 times in the previous campaign.

The Pars hope to have Ryan registered in time for Tuesday's Challenge Cup tie at home to Arbroath.

Nicky Clark, Dunfermline's top scorer last season, has missed the past four matches through injury.

