Gary Rowett: Derby County manager predicts 'hectic' end to transfer window

Gary Rowett's side drew against Sunderland before losing at home to Wolves

Derby County manager Gary Rowett is predicting a "hectic" end to the transfer window as he looks to create a "different feel" to his squad.

The Rams have started the new season with one point from their opening two Championship games.

And Rowett said he had not completed as much transfer business as he would have liked over the summer.

"We're moving as quickly as we can. We want to reinvigorate and get a different feel in the squad," he said.

"People would say things still feel very similar and that's because we haven't been able to do as much work in the transfer market as we'd have liked."

Derby have signed defenders Andre Wisdom and Curtis Davies along with midfielder Tom Huddlestone, while five players have left the club.

"I still believe there will be a hectic last spell to this window," Rowett added to BBC Radio Derby. "It has been frustrating but it's not an easy market.

"I don't want to be saying the same things in two months time that people have been saying for two or three years - we want to try to change things and to look different."