Leeds United agree to share Carabao Cup gate with Newport County

Leeds United's Elland Road home has an official capacity of 37,890

Newport County will receive the normal share of gate income from their Carabao Cup tie at Leeds United.

The League Two side could have got less after being drawn 'at home' to Leeds, but requested to play away due to pitch refurbishments at Rodney Parade.

But the Championship side have agreed to honour sharing 45% of the gate income, less costs, as normal.

The fixture is set to be played at Elland Road on Tuesday, 22 August at 19:45 BST.

Leeds' first-round tie with Port Vale attracted more than 15,000 fans at Elland Road, which can hold 37,890.

Newport chairman Gavin Foxall said: "I would like to thank [Leeds owner] Andrea Radrizzani for graciously showing his and Leeds United's goodwill in allowing us to keep our percentage of the gate. It is a wonderful gesture and much appreciated."