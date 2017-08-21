EFL Cup
Watford19:45Bristol City
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Bristol City

Troy Deeney
Troy Deeney was an unused substitute for Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth

    Watford skipper Troy Deeney is set to play his first game of the season after recovering from a groin operation.

    Etienne Capoue and Will Hughes could also start for the Hornets, but Younes Kaboul, Daryl Janmaat, Roberto Pereyra, Tommie Hoban, Craig Cathcart and Mauro Zarate remain injured.

    Bristol City could recall defender Aden Flint for the second-round tie.

    On-loan Cauley Woodrow is cup-tied, so Famara Diedhiou and Freddie Hinds are their only available strikers.

