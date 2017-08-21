EFL Cup
Norwich19:45Charlton
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Charlton Athletic

Nelson Oliveira
Nelson Oliveira (right) scored in Norwich's 4-2 defeat by Aston Villa at the weekend

    Norwich City will be without forward Nelson Oliveira against League One side Charlton because of a groin injury.

    Full-back Ivo Pinto is fit to return to the squad and German midfielder Tom Trybull is in contention for his debut after arriving from ADO Den Haag.

    Striker Lee Novak is available again for Charlton Athletic, after he completed a three-game suspension for a red card against Bristol Rovers.

    Winger Mark Marshall is a long-term absentee for Karl Robinson's Addicks.

