Milton Keynes Dons v Swansea City

Peter Pawlett shown here playing for Aberdeen, is in line for his MK Dons debut

Peter Pawlett could be in line for his full debut when MK Dons host Swansea.

Milton Keynes manager Robbie Neilson also has the likes of Dean Lewington, Ed Upson and Kieran Agard to restore to his starting line-up should he wish.

Fringe players Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jay Fulton and Luciano Narsingh may get rare starts for the Swans.

Skipper Leon Britton (back) is unlikely to be risked and Fernando Llorente (arm), Nathan Dyer (Achilles) and Ki Sung-yueng (knee) remain out.