Leeds United v Newport County

Samu Saiz scored a hat-trick in Leeds' first-round win over Port Vale

Leeds face Newport, one of six League Two clubs left in the competition, in round two of the EFL Cup.

Caleb Ekuban [foot] and Pablo Hernandez [hip] are injury concerns for Leeds.

Souleymane Doukara remains available despite reports linking him with a move away from Elland Road but Chris Wood has joined Burnley.

Centre-half Matthew Pennington (ankle) and right-back Gaetano Berardi (shoulder) are both still out.

Newport midfielder Ben Tozer could be in line for his first appearance since January after finally overcoming a knee injury.

Defender Scot Bennett is also in contention after shaking off an ankle injury to feature in the final quarter at Coventry.

Shawn McCoulsky, County's two-goal hero at Southend in the last round, could return to the starting line-up, but fellow striker Marlon Jackson remains out with a hamstring injury.

A hat-trick from Samu Saiz helped Leeds past another fourth-tier side, Port Vale, in the first round, while Newport won at League One Southend.

The Welsh club had to play their second-round tie away from home as their pitch at Rodney Parade is being re-laid, but Leeds are sharing the gate.