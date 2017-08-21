EFL Cup
Leeds19:45Newport
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Newport County

Samu Saiz
Samu Saiz scored a hat-trick in Leeds' first-round win over Port Vale

    Leeds face Newport, one of six League Two clubs left in the competition, in round two of the EFL Cup.

    Caleb Ekuban [foot] and Pablo Hernandez [hip] are injury concerns for Leeds.

    Souleymane Doukara remains available despite reports linking him with a move away from Elland Road but Chris Wood has joined Burnley.

    Centre-half Matthew Pennington (ankle) and right-back Gaetano Berardi (shoulder) are both still out.

    Newport midfielder Ben Tozer could be in line for his first appearance since January after finally overcoming a knee injury.

    Defender Scot Bennett is also in contention after shaking off an ankle injury to feature in the final quarter at Coventry.

    Shawn McCoulsky, County's two-goal hero at Southend in the last round, could return to the starting line-up, but fellow striker Marlon Jackson remains out with a hamstring injury.

    A hat-trick from Samu Saiz helped Leeds past another fourth-tier side, Port Vale, in the first round, while Newport won at League One Southend.

    The Welsh club had to play their second-round tie away from home as their pitch at Rodney Parade is being re-laid, but Leeds are sharing the gate.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Tuesday 22nd August 2017

    View all 20 EFL Cup fixtures

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
    Boy playing football

    Aspire Active Camps

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired