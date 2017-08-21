Fulham v Bristol Rovers

Marcus Bettinelli is a former England Under-21 international

Fulham could hand a first appearance of the season to keeper Marcus Bettinelli, who is back from a hamstring problem.

Slavisa Jokanovic is likely to rotate his squad, with Steven Sessegnon, Ibrahima Cisse, Sheyi Ojo and Marcelo Djalo among those hoping to feature.

Sam Slocombe will continue in goal for Bristol Rovers if Adam Smith has not recovered from a hand injury.

Defender Dan Leadbitter may return from a thigh problem, with several more Rovers players carrying knocks.