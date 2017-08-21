Carlisle United v Sunderland

Jason Kennedy began his career at Sunderland's Championship rivals Middlesbrough

Carlisle United midfielder Jason Kennedy could make his first outing of the season, after recovering from a groin operation.

Kennedy was left on the bench for Saturday's 3-0 win against Cheltenham.

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson confirmed that defender Brendan Galloway is injured but Bryan Oviedo is in line to take his place.

The versatile Costa Rica player injured his leg on international duty during pre-season and is close to a return.