EFL Cup
Accrington19:45West Brom
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v West Bromwich Albion

Hal Robson-Kanu
Hal Robson-Kanu scored before being sent off in West Brom's 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday

    Accrington Stanley face Premier League side West Brom hoping to cause their second upset of the EFL Cup campaign.

    Stanley, who beat Preston 3-2 in the first round, have won all three of their home matches so far this season.

    West Brom will be without Hal Robson-Kanu for the next three matches after the striker lost his appeal against a red card received against Burnley.

    The Baggies have won their opening two Premier League games 1-0 but are without injured Gareth McAuley (thigh).

