Barnsley v Derby County

Andre Wisdom joined Derby from Liverpool in the summer

Barnsley will be without cup-tied midfielder Gary Gardner after he appeared in the competition for parent club Aston Villa.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has said he will make changes to the team which drew 1-1 at Preston on Saturday.

Derby could welcome back full-back Andre Wisdom after he missed Friday's win over Hull City through illness.

Defenders Curtis Davies and Marcus Olsson are both doubtful for Gary Rowett's side.

The winners of the tie will travel to Premier League side Tottenham in the third round.