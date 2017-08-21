EFL Cup
Aston Villa19:45Wigan
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Wigan Athletic

Chris Samba
Chris Samba (right) made his only Aston Villa start in the 2-1 win over Colchester in the previous round

    Aston Villa will change their side for the visit of Wigan, with Chris Samba and Jed Steer coming in.

    Youngsters Callum O'Hare and Jake Doyle-Hayes could feature, but Mile Jedinak, Gabby Agbonlahor and Josh Onomah might be rested.

    Wigan manager Paul Cook is likely to rotate his squad, with Will Grigg, Noel Hunt, David Perkins and Donervon Daniels among those hoping to play.

    Callum Elder returns from suspension, while Jamie Jones could make his debut.

    Find out more

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
    Boy playing football

    Aspire Active Camps

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired