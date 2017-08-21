Aston Villa v Wigan Athletic

Chris Samba (right) made his only Aston Villa start in the 2-1 win over Colchester in the previous round

Aston Villa will change their side for the visit of Wigan, with Chris Samba and Jed Steer coming in.

Youngsters Callum O'Hare and Jake Doyle-Hayes could feature, but Mile Jedinak, Gabby Agbonlahor and Josh Onomah might be rested.

Wigan manager Paul Cook is likely to rotate his squad, with Will Grigg, Noel Hunt, David Perkins and Donervon Daniels among those hoping to play.

Callum Elder returns from suspension, while Jamie Jones could make his debut.