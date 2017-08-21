EFL Cup
Brighton19:45Barnet
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Barnet

Anthony Knockaert applauds the Brighton supporters
Anthony Knockaert has been a substitute in Brighton's opening two Premier League fixtures

    Brighton & Hove Albion will not have received international clearance in time for record signing Jose Izquierdo to feature at the Amex Stadium.

    Winger Anthony Knockaert is likely to make his first start after an ankle injury while summer signings Soufyan Ahannach and Ales Mateju should debut.

    Barnet are without striker John Akinde and full-back Richard Brindley with knee and ankle issues respectively.

    Defender Elliott Johnson is out for the season with a knee injury.

