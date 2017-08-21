Brighton & Hove Albion v Barnet

Anthony Knockaert has been a substitute in Brighton's opening two Premier League fixtures

Brighton & Hove Albion will not have received international clearance in time for record signing Jose Izquierdo to feature at the Amex Stadium.

Winger Anthony Knockaert is likely to make his first start after an ankle injury while summer signings Soufyan Ahannach and Ales Mateju should debut.

Barnet are without striker John Akinde and full-back Richard Brindley with knee and ankle issues respectively.

Defender Elliott Johnson is out for the season with a knee injury.