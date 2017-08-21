EFL Cup
Birmingham19:45Bournemouth
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe
Jermain Defoe joined Bournemouth in June after scoring 15 goals for Sunderland last season

    Cohen Bramall could make his Birmingham debut against Bournemouth after joining on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

    Fellow new arrival Carl Jenkinson will not feature, while Michael Morrison (nose), Che Adams (hamstring) and Cheick Keita (groin) are unavailable.

    Jermain Defoe will make his first start since rejoining Bournemouth from Sunderland, having been a substitute in the opening two Premier League games.

    Simon Francis (hamstring) will be out until after the international break.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Tuesday 22nd August 2017

    View all 20 EFL Cup fixtures

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
    Boy playing football

    Aspire Active Camps

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired