Birmingham City v Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe joined Bournemouth in June after scoring 15 goals for Sunderland last season

Cohen Bramall could make his Birmingham debut against Bournemouth after joining on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Fellow new arrival Carl Jenkinson will not feature, while Michael Morrison (nose), Che Adams (hamstring) and Cheick Keita (groin) are unavailable.

Jermain Defoe will make his first start since rejoining Bournemouth from Sunderland, having been a substitute in the opening two Premier League games.

Simon Francis (hamstring) will be out until after the international break.