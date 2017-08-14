German DFB Cup
FC Hansa Rostock0Hertha BSC2

Hansa Rostock 0-2 Hertha Berlin: German Cup game suspended because of trouble

Hertha fans
Hertha Berlin scored twice after the game resumed

Players were forced to leave the pitch during Hertha Berlin's German Cup first round game at Hansa Rostock after fans let off flares and fireworks.

Third-tier Hansa said a flare was set off from the away end shortly after half-time, before the game was later suspended for 10 minutes.

Hertha Berlin added that the referee called both teams off the pitch for safety reasons in the 77th minute.

The Bundesliga side scored twice to win the game 2-0 after play resumed.

Hertha fans
Hertha fans
Hertha fans
Hertha fans
Hertha Tweet

Line-ups

FC Hansa Rostock

  • 18Blaswich
  • 2Nadeau
  • 5HüsingBooked at 72mins
  • 3Riedel
  • 6Holthaus
  • 19HenningSubstituted forBouzianeat 86'minutes
  • 10BischoffBooked at 86mins
  • 24Wannenwetsch
  • 14OwusuSubstituted forBenyaminaat 70'minutes
  • 33Hilßner
  • 38ZiemerSubstituted forAlibazat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Eisele
  • 7Väyrynen
  • 9Bouziane
  • 11Fehr
  • 13Alibaz
  • 20Scherff
  • 23Benyamina

Hertha BSC

  • 22Jarstein
  • 23Weiser
  • 15Langkamp
  • 4Rekik
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 11Leckie
  • 6Darida
  • 3SkjelbredBooked at 21mins
  • 8KalouSubstituted forHaraguchiat 79'minutes
  • 7EssweinBooked at 89minsSubstituted forDudaat 90+2'minutes
  • 19Ibisevic

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Stark
  • 10Duda
  • 24Haraguchi
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 28Lustenberger
Referee:
Robert Hartmann
Attendance:
22,400

Match Stats

Home TeamFC Hansa RostockAway TeamHertha BSC
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away18
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 14th August 2017

View all German DFB Cup scores

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired