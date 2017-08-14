Osman Sow: MK Dons sign former Hearts striker on two-year deal

From the section

Osman Sow helped Hearts win promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2014-15

MK Dons have signed striker Osman Sow from Chinese side Henan Jianye on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old Swede previously played for MK boss Robbie Nielson at Hearts, scoring 20 goals in 45 league appearances.

Nielson told the club website: "He's been the number one target all along for us."

Sow could make his debut for the League One side in Saturday's home game against Gillingham.

