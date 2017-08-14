Uefa Women's U19 Championship: Germany U19 6-0 Northern Ireland U19

Northern Ireland finished bottom of Group A with one point from three matches

Hosts Northern Ireland's interest in the Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship ended with a 6-0 defeat against Germany at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

The Germans, already through to the semi-finals, were 3-0 up at half-time with striker Klara Buhl scoring two and Annalena Rieke getting the other.

Midfielder Kristin Kogel, substitute Caroline Siems and Anna Gerhardt netted after the break.

Alfie Wylie's team earned that point in their 1-1 draw with Scotland, who ended third in the group and now face England on Thursday in a play-off for a place in the 2018 Under-20 Women's World Cup.

England finished third in Group B, behind semi-finalists France and the Netherlands.

Germany will play France in the last four with the Netherlands up against Spain.

Germany won all three of their Group A matches

Northern Ireland went into Monday's game buoyed by snatching a late draw against the Scots three days earlier.

But playing Germany was always going to be a different proposition.

Sixteen-year-old striker Buhl opened the scoring inside three minutes, following up after NI keeper Lauren Perry had saved Kristin Kugel's initial effort.

Perry then made a splendid save to keep out a Rieke header but the Sions Swifts keeper was beaten for the second time in the 25th minute when Buhl converted from Katja Orschmann's cross.

Soon afterwards, Rieke made it 3-0, bundling the ball over the line despite the efforts of the home defence.

Bayern Munich midfielder Kogel scored with a low left-foot shot and Siems netted from just a few yards out after fellow substitute Laura Freigang had delivered from the right.

Gerhardt completed the scoring in the 86th minute with a first-time shot which defender Yasmin White could not prevent crossing the line.

Group A P W D L GD PTS Germany 3 3 0 0 11 9 Spain 3 2 0 1 1 6 Scotland 3 0 1 2 -4 1 Northern Ireland 3 0 1 2 -8 1

Group B P W D L GD PTS Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7 France 3 2 0 1 4 6 England 3 1 0 2 -2 3 Italy 3 0 1 2 -6 1

Tuesday, 8 August Scotland 0-3 Germany Italy 1-2 England France 0-2 Netherlands Northern Ireland 0-2 Spain

Friday, 11 August Italy 1-6 France Germany 2-0 Spain Netherlands 2-0 England Northern Ireland 1-1 Scotland