Benjamin Mendy: Man City defender trains with new team-mates for first time

Benjamin Mendy (right) training last year with Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has trained with his new team-mates for the first time since his £52m transfer.

The 23-year-old France left-back had been suffering with a thigh injury since his summer move from Monaco.

He missed City's opening 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton on Saturday.

However, he took part in a training session in Spain on Monday and could be available for their home match against Everton next Monday.

City are in Catalonia for a warm-weather training camp that will include a friendly against newly promoted La Liga side Girona.

Mendy, who became the world's most expensive defender when he joined City, was carrying the injury when he signed.