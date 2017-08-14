Benjamin Mendy: Man City defender trains with new team-mates for first time

Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe
Benjamin Mendy (right) training last year with Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has trained with his new team-mates for the first time since his £52m transfer.

The 23-year-old France left-back had been suffering with a thigh injury since his summer move from Monaco.

He missed City's opening 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton on Saturday.

However, he took part in a training session in Spain on Monday and could be available for their home match against Everton next Monday.

City are in Catalonia for a warm-weather training camp that will include a friendly against newly promoted La Liga side Girona.

Mendy, who became the world's most expensive defender when he joined City, was carrying the injury when he signed.

