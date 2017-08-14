Benjamin Mendy: Man City defender trains with new team-mates for first time
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has trained with his new team-mates for the first time since his £52m transfer.
The 23-year-old France left-back had been suffering with a thigh injury since his summer move from Monaco.
He missed City's opening 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton on Saturday.
However, he took part in a training session in Spain on Monday and could be available for their home match against Everton next Monday.
City are in Catalonia for a warm-weather training camp that will include a friendly against newly promoted La Liga side Girona.
Mendy, who became the world's most expensive defender when he joined City, was carrying the injury when he signed.
