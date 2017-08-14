Partick Thistle: Miles Storey aims to book starts after Aberdeen disappointment

Kris Doolan faces fresh competition from Miles Storey at Firhill

Miles Storey says a season on the Aberdeen bench has made him more determined to win a regular starting place with new club Partick Thistle.

The 23-year-old English striker only made two starts for the Dons after signing from Swindon Town.

"I know what it's like to not play and I don't want to get that feeling again," said Storey, who joined Thistle last week for an undisclosed fee.

"It was tough. You have your days where you maybe don't want to go in."

Storey had earned his move to Pittodrie after a productive season on loan to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in which he found the net 13 times in 37 appearances.

"The last game I started for Aberdeen was in August of last year, against Thistle," he recalled. "I managed to score in that game and I haven't started since.

"There were a number of reasons. Aberdeen had an unbelievable run last year where they won 10 or 11 games on the bounce. So you can't really have a moan about that.

Conor Sammon and fellow striker Miles Storey signed for Thistle last week

"At 23 years old, you want to be playing football. You hopefully come into your prime at 25 or 26 and that's why I needed to get away.

"I couldn't do another year of that and, to be fair to the manager at Aberdeen, he promised me I could get my move and I have done."

Storey was allowed to leave after Thistle's Premiership rivals brought in Stevie May from Preston North End.

"There were a few options in Scotland and a few down south, but I always wanted to stay in the league," he said.

"I enjoy the league and the coverage it gets.

"And, after speaking to the manager and knowing about the club from being an away player, I just felt it was the right move."

Miles Storey looked to be tripped by Celtic's Nir Bitton on Friday

Storey opened the current Premiership season with a goal for the Dons - his second in 20 games for Derek McInnes' side - after coming on as a substitute.

He switched to Firhill as part of a double signing as fellow forward Conor Sammon arrived on loan from Hearts and also faces competition from Thistle stalwart Kris Doolan for a starting place.

However, Storey looked sharp again as he came close to inspiring Thistle to a draw with reigning champions Celtic on Friday.

With Celtic leading 1-0, he looked to have been fouled in the penalty box by Nir Bitton in stoppage time only for referee Andrew Dallas to wave play on.

"I don't want to get myself into trouble, but I think you get that against anyone else, anywhere else on the pitch," Storey added.

"It's a big call to make - in the 92nd minute against Celtic. But, at the end of the day, it's a foul.

"I'm running at pace and I've been clipped and there is nothing I could have done to stay up."