Southampton enter partnership with Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao

Southampton have entered into a partnership with Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao and his family, the club's owner Katharina Liebherr has announced.

BBC Sport understands the Gao family have bought around 80%.

In January, Gao's company Lander Sports Development said it had agree a deal with the Saints, but the partnership is now a personal investment.

"Today is the start of a new and exciting chapter for our club," said Liebherr, who will retain a 20% share.

More to follow.