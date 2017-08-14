Southampton enter partnership with Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao
-
- From the section Football
Southampton have entered into a partnership with Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao and his family, the club's owner Katharina Liebherr has announced.
BBC Sport understands the Gao family have bought around 80%.
In January, Gao's company Lander Sports Development said it had agree a deal with the Saints, but the partnership is now a personal investment.
"Today is the start of a new and exciting chapter for our club," said Liebherr, who will retain a 20% share.
More to follow.