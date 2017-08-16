Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 1st Leg
Napoli19:45Nice
Venue: San Paolo, Italy

Napoli v Nice

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 33Albiol
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 17Hamsik
  • 7Callejón
  • 14Mertens
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 11Maggio
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Sepe
  • 30Rog
  • 42Diawara
  • 99Milik

Nice

  • 30Cardinale
  • 2Souquet
  • 31Dante
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 24Jallet
  • 26Koziello
  • 6Seri
  • 23Sarr
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 7Saint-Maximin
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 15Burner
  • 18Walter
  • 19Marcel
  • 27Makengo
  • 28Boscagli
  • 35Mahou
  • 40Benítez
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64201861214
2Paris SG6330137612
3Ludo Razgd6033615-93
4Basel6024312-92

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli6321118311
2Benfica6222101008
3Besiktas6141914-57
4Dynamo Kiev61238625

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona65012041615
2Man City6231121029
3B Gladbach6123512-75
4Celtic6033516-113

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid650172515
2Bayern Mun6402146812
3FC Rostov6123612-65
4PSV Eindhoven6024411-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco632197211
2Bayer Levkn624084410
3Tottenham62136607
4CSKA6033511-63

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bor Dortmd64202191214
2Real Madrid63301610612
3Legia War6114924-154
4Sporting610558-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester641176113
2FC Porto632193611
3FC Copenhagen62317259
4Club Brugge6006214-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6420112914
2Sevilla632173411
3Lyon62225328
4Dinamo Zagreb6006015-150
View full Champions League tables

