Justin Edinburgh: Northampton Town boss confident results will improve

Justin Edinburgh has won six of his 22 matches in charge of Northampton Town

Justin Edinburgh says he has no doubt results will improve for Northampton following a poor start to the season.

Northampton have failed to score so far this campaign and have lost all three matches in League One and the EFL Cup.

A 1-0 defeat by Fleetwood on Saturday followed losses by the same scoreline to Queens Park Rangers and Shrewsbury.

"We're disappointed, we're frustrated, but we're striving to get points on the board, to get goals and to get results," manager Edinburgh said.

"My job is to continue to produce and believe in the players and make that happen, and I have the utmost belief that we won't be in this position [at the end of the season] and results will come along."

Edinburgh, who replaced Rob Page as manager in January, admitted that his side's form gives them an uphill battle in their bid to improve upon last season's 16th-place finish in League One.

He told BBC Radio Northampton: "It makes everything much tougher. Players become more anxious and we've got to find a way of getting a result.

"The only way we can turn it around is continue to stick together, believe in what we're trying to achieve. I have no doubt that the results will come along with that."