William Carvalho: West Ham close in on £30m Sporting Lisbon midfielder
West Ham are closing in on the signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho for an expected £30m.
The Hammers have had one bid rejected for the 25-year-old, but manager Slaven Bilic is hopeful of concluding a transfer.
Carvalho was part of Portugal's triumphant Euro 2016 squad and also featured in their third-place finish at the Confederations Cup this summer.
He has scored one goal in 37 international appearances.
Bilic signed forwards Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez, for £20m and £16m respectively, and goalkeeper Joe Hart on loan this summer.
However, a side containing Hart and Hernandez lost 4-0 at Manchester United in their Premier League opener on Sunday.