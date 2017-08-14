Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid forward suspended for five games

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo put Real Madrid 2-1 up before he was sent off in the

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for five games after he was sent off in Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup first leg on Sunday.

He was given a one-match ban for being shown two yellow cards and a further four for pushing the referee in the back after he had been sent off.

The bookings at the Nou Camp were for taking off his shirt to celebrate his goal to make it 2-1 and for a dive.

He will miss Wednesday's second leg.

Ronaldo, 32, will have 10 days to appeal.

The Portugal international will be able to play in the Champions League but will not return to domestic action until 20 September against Real Betis.

The games Ronaldo will miss...
Barcelona (h) - Spanish Super Cup - 16 August
Deportivo La Coruna (a) - La Liga - 20 August
Valencia (h) - La Liga - 27 August
Levante (h) - La Liga - 9 September
Real Sociedad (a) La Liga - 17 September

