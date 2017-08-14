Bristol Rovers: Revamped Memorial Stadium could include safe standing area

Memorial Stadium
Bristol Rovers are planning to redevelop the Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers president Wael Al-Qadi is keen to include a safe standing area as part of a revamped Memorial Stadium.

Rovers are seeking to redevelop their present home after plans for a 21,000-capacity stadium at the University of West of England fell through.

Al-Qadi told BBC Points West: "You have safe standing now being revisited and I'm very interested in that.

"I'm very interested in creating a stadium that's very cosy, where fans can create a good atmosphere."

In June, fellow League One club Shrewsbury became the first club to apply to have safe standing and a crowdfunding campaign has started to raise money.

The UWE proposal would have involved the sale of the Memorial Stadium in Horfield, where Rovers have played since 1996.

But Al-Qadi says that redevelopment was always an alternative option if the club failed to agree terms with UWE.

He added: "It's very important for a football club to own its ground. If you look at examples in history, clubs that do not own their stadiums eventually run into problems."

