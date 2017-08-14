Hearts defender Liam Smith moves to St Mirren on season-long loan

Right back Liam Smith has made 38 appearances for Hearts and will spend this season on loan at St Mirren

Hearts defender Liam Smith has joined St Mirren on a season-long loan, after signing a contract extension at Tynecastle.

The 21-year-old full-back is now contracted to Hearts until 2019 but will spend this campaign working under Jack Ross at the Paisley 2021 Stadium.

"When I heard the manager wanted me to come here I was definitely keen," Smith told St Mirren's website.

"There were a couple of other options but this was the best one for me."

Smith was captain of Hearts under-20 development squad, which Ross previously coached, and has previously spent spells on loan at Raith Rovers and East Fife.

He has made 38 appearances for Hearts' first-team, but found his options at right back limited by Andraz Struna last season and Michael Smith this term.

"He gives us another option in that area of the pitch," said Ross of the Scotland under-21 defender.

"He's a good full-back, his use of the ball is very good and he's a good type as well. We've worked hard on it for a while, so I'm delighted he's joined us."