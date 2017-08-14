Dave Tarpey: Maidenhead United looks to continue goal streak in step up

Dave Tarpey set a National League South record with 45 goals last season

Maidenhead United striker Dave Tarpey believes he has the ability to be a prolific scorer in the National League.

The 29-year-old netted twice to guide Maidenhead to a first victory in non-league's top tier as they beat Hartlepool United 2-1 on Saturday.

Tarpey scored 45 goals to set a National League South record last season as Maidenhead won the title.

"A few people were saying 'could he make the step up?' but I think I'm showing I can," he told BBC Sport.

A goal in either half from Tarpey ensured Alan Devonshire's side had enough to see off Hartlepool, but tarpey knows there are more tough tests to come.

"There's a lot of teams in this division who are comfortable on the ball and play it quicker between the lines, but I think we've adapted well," he told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"We've not looked out of place and I think we've battled hard in the games so far."

Maidenhead travel to fellow National League new boys AFC Fylde on Tuesday before hosting Ebbsfleet on Saturday.