BBC Sport - Match of the Day: Tottenham players don't deserve more money - Alan Shearer
Tottenham stars don't deserve more money - Shearer
- From the section Football
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer tells presenter Mark Chapman and fellow pundit Jermaine Jenas that Tottenham's players do not "deserve more money" because they "haven't won anything" following comments by Spurs defender Danny Rose.
