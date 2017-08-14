BBC Sport - Match of the Day: Tottenham players don't deserve more money - Alan Shearer

Tottenham stars don't deserve more money - Shearer

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer tells presenter Mark Chapman and fellow pundit Jermaine Jenas that Tottenham's players do not "deserve more money" because they "haven't won anything" following comments by Spurs defender Danny Rose.

READ MORE:Pochettino accepts Rose apology

