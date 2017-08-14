Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool midfielder left out of squad for Hoffenheim match

From the section

Liverpool signed Coutinho from Inter Milan for £8.5m in 2013

Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad for Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg against Hoffenheim.

The 25-year-old midfielder submitted a transfer request last week, days after the club rejected a 100 million euros (£90m) bid from Barcelona.

He missed Saturday's Premier League opener with Watford with a back injury.

Speaking after the 3-3 draw, boss Jurgen Klopp said he expected the Reds' owners to refuse to sell the player.

Barca have moved for the Brazilian after selling compatriot Neymar to Paris St-Germain for a world record transfer of £200m.

Coutinho signed a new five-year deal in January, which did not include a release clause.

Liverpool start their European campaign with the first leg at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Germany, with the return clash at Anfield on Wednesday, 23 August.

The winner will progress to the group stage of the Champions League.

Liverpool squad: Alexander-Arnold, Moreno, Lovren, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can, Mane, Salah, Firmino, Kent, Solanke, Origi, Gomez, Klavan, Flanagan, Robertson, Matip, Grujic, Mignolet, Karius, Ward.