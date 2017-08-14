Gino van Kessel: Oxford United striker thrilled with debut goal

Gino van Kessel had just two training sessions with his new club before his Oxford United debut

New Oxford United striker Gino van Kessel says his first three days at the club have been the perfect start.

The 24-year-old netted an eye-catching goal on his debut, which was Oxford's second goal in a 3-0 win against Portsmouth in League One on Saturday.

Curacao international Van Kessel scored within three minutes of coming off the bench at the Kassam Stadium.

"I tried to do everything I could when I came on to make it 2-0 for us," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It was a great result for us. The fans were great, they scream for the whole 90 minutes and it's great to have them behind us."

Van Kessel had only trained twice with his new team-mates before his debut after signing on Wednesday and conceded he will need more time to get sharp.

"I felt my legs a bit after just 15 minutes," he said. "But I did everything I could to score a goal and be important at a time when there was just one goal in it.

"I've had a really warm welcome and I'm happy to be here at Oxford."