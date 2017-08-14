Tony Watt: Charlton Athletic striker joins Belgian second-tier club OH Leuven

Tony Watt
Tony Watt will now ply his trade in Belgium's second tier after leaving Charlton Athletic

Striker Tony Watt has left Charlton Athletic and joined Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old, known for his winning goal for Celtic against Barcelona five years ago, joined Charlton from Standard Liege in 2015.

He made 56 appearances for the Addicks, scoring 10 goals, and had loan spells at Cardiff, Blackburn and Hearts.

"Tony felt it was best for his career that he had a fresh challenge," manager Karl Robinson told Charlton's website.

