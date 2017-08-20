Manchester City v Everton

Tom Davies scored in Everton's 4-0 win against Manchester City last season - the heaviest league defeat of Pep Guardiola's managerial career

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City have no new injuries and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan could be involved after eight months out with a knee problem.

The game will come too soon for Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph, though both are close to being available.

Everton are set give record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson his debut even though the Icelander lacks match fitness.

Sandro Ramirez could return after missing Thursday's win over Hajduk Split with a heel problem.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Murray: "What an enticing prospect this is for Manchester City's first home match.

"After a so far fruitful summer transfer window, every time they emerge from their futuristic new circular dressing room at the Etihad Stadium this season they will probably begin as favourites to win.

"However, Everton will arrive with a bit of mystery about them, plus new club record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson.

"They've started with four wins out of four in all competitions without conceding a goal, but after this in the league they play Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

"So we're about to find out what this new-look Everton are made of."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We try to have the best squad possible for the long season.

"We're going to see how the market finishes until the end of the season.

"If we have to stay with the players we have right now, we will be happy. If someone comes, we will be happy too."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman: "We know in seven days we play three away games, difficult ones, which starts on Monday with City.

"But okay, it is a nice challenge. They [City] are strong, but we like to be strong and are fully confident we will go there, play and do the maximum to get a good result there."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City had to be patient when they faced Brighton and I think this will be the same because Everton are not going to come and attack City.

It might take time, but City will find a way through eventually.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The most recent meeting between the sides ended in a 4-0 Everton win at Goodison Park in January.

It was the Toffees' biggest Premier League win against City, and the heaviest league defeat of Pep Guardiola's managerial career.

City are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Everton, including six Premier League meetings.

The Merseysiders' most recent win at the Etihad Stadium was in December 2010, when Leighton Baines and Tim Cahill scored in a 2-1 victory.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's side have lost just one of their past 22 Premier League home games (W13, D8) - a 3-1 defeat against Chelsea in December last year.

They scored just 37 goals league goals at the Etihad last season, 18 fewer than champions Chelsea registered at Stamford Bridge.

City have never lost their opening home game in a Premier League season (W13, D7), and have won their first home match in each of the last 10 campaigns.

Sergio Aguero has failed to score in his last six Premier League appearances against Everton, his longest current drought versus a top-flight side.

Aguero needs one more goal to become the leading non-European goalscorer in Premier League history - he is currently level with Dwight Yorke on 123 goals.

Kyle Walker could make his 200th Premier League appearance.

Everton

The Toffees did not win a Premier League game away to a top-six side last season (D2, L4).

The were winless in their final eight away league games last term, losing four of those matches.

Everton's last Premier League away win was 1-0 at Crystal Palace on 21 January.

Wayne Rooney needs one goal to become only the second player, after Alan Shearer, to score 200 Premier League goals.

Rooney has eight Premier League goals against City. Only Shearer, with 11, has a better record.

