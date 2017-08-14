BBC Sport - MOTD3: Can Man Utd turn draws into wins for title?
MOTD3: Can Man Utd turn draws into wins for title?
- From the section Football
Mark Chapman is joined by former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer and former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas to discuss Manchester United's dominant performance against West Ham and question if Jose Mourinho's side can win the title this season.
