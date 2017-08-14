BBC Sport - MOTD3: Can Man Utd turn draws into wins for title?

MOTD3: Can Man Utd turn draws into wins for title?

Mark Chapman is joined by former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer and former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas to discuss Manchester United's dominant performance against West Ham and question if Jose Mourinho's side can win the title this season.

WATCH MORE: Lukaku & Matic improve Man Utd - Mourinho

Top videos

Video

MOTD3: Can Man Utd turn draws into wins for title?

Video

Bolt says final goodbye to athletics

Video

Oosthuizen, Stenson & Thomas in best shots from final round

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB women claim silver in 4x400m final

Video

Oosthuizen sinks sensational chip for eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Bergkamp's strike v Newcastle is your favourite Premier League goal

Video

Lukaku & Matic improve Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Semenya wins 800m gold as Sharp comes eighth

Video

Thomas' ball clings on for dear life before dropping

  • From the section Golf
Video

Justin Thomas wins US PGA Championship

  • From the section Golf
Video

Behind-the-scenes with GB's medal-winning relay team

Video

Bronze for GB men as Trinidad shock USA in 4x400m

Video

'Magnificent' Finch hits 114 in Surrey win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired