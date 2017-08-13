French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 3-0 Lille

Strasbourg 3-0 Lille

Nicolas de Preville
Nicolas de Preville, who went in goal for just over 10 minutes, has been linked to Burnley - as a striker

Lille gave two different outfield players a spell in goal as they lost at Strasbourg.

The visitors had used their three substitutes when Mike Maignan was sent off after 63 minutes for throwing the ball at an opponent's head.

Striker Nicolas de Preville went in goal but conceded softly when Jonas Martin poked the ball past him.

Defender Ibrahim Amadou then took over and conceded a Dimitri Lienard penalty and an excellent Jeremy Grimm strike.

Line-ups

Strasbourg

  • 30Kamara
  • 27Lala
  • 12Mangane
  • 21SalmierSubstituted forLienardat 70'minutes
  • 4Martinez
  • 8Aholou
  • 28Martin
  • 29Da CostaSubstituted forGoncalvesat 60'minutes
  • 10CorgnetBooked at 63minsSubstituted forGrimmat 85'minutes
  • 7Sacko
  • 9Saadi

Substitutes

  • 1Bonnefoi
  • 6Grimm
  • 11Lienard
  • 13Blayac
  • 17Goncalves
  • 19Bahoken
  • 22Seka

Lille

  • 16MaignanBooked at 63mins
  • 2MalcuitSubstituted forMaia Alencarat 19'minutes
  • 15Booked at 81mins
  • 6Amadou
  • 3Alonso
  • 25ToureBooked at 33minsSubstituted forKouameat 37'minutes
  • 7El Ghazi
  • 23Mendes RibeiroSubstituted forBissoumaat 12'minutes
  • 10Benzia
  • 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
  • 12de Preville

Substitutes

  • 9Ponce
  • 19Pepe
  • 20Maia Alencar
  • 21Bissouma
  • 29Kouame
  • 30Koffi
  • 33Faraj
Referee:
Johan Hamel
Attendance:
25,591

Match Stats

Home TeamStrasbourgAway TeamLille
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home22
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Strasbourg 3, Lille 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Strasbourg 3, Lille 0.

Attempt missed. Luiz Araujo (Lille) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yassine Benzia following a corner.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Jonas Martin.

Luiz Araujo (Lille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jeremy Grimm (Strasbourg).

Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Rominigue Kouame.

Attempt blocked. Nicolas de Preville (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luiz Araujo.

Goal!

Goal! Strasbourg 3, Lille 0. Jeremy Grimm (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Jean Eudes Aholou (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonas Martin.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Bingourou Kamara.

Attempt saved. Anwar El Ghazi (Lille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville.

Substitution

Substitution, Strasbourg. Jeremy Grimm replaces Benjamin Corgnet.

Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Lille).

Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yassine Benzia.

Goal!

Goal! Strasbourg 2, Lille 0. Dmitri Lienard (Strasbourg) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Edgar Ié (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Edgar Ié (Lille) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Strasbourg. Kader Mangane draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Goncalves.

Foul by Edgar Ié (Lille).

Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Junior Alonso (Lille) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luiz Araujo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lille. Conceded by Kenny Lala.

Offside, Lille. Thiago Maia tries a through ball, but Nicolas de Preville is caught offside.

Yassine Benzia (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kader Mangane (Strasbourg).

Goal!

Goal! Strasbourg 1, Lille 0. Jonas Martin (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dmitri Lienard with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Edgar Ié.

Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Junior Alonso.

Attempt blocked. Idriss Saadi (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Corgnet with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Anthony Goncalves (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ihsan Sacko (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Idriss Saadi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Ihsan Sacko (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Strasbourg. Dmitri Lienard replaces Yoann Salmier.

Attempt blocked. Thiago Maia (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yassine Benzia.

Booking

Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Mike Maignan (Lille) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon22006156
2Monaco22007346
3Marseille22004046
4Saint-Étienne22002026
5Bordeaux21104224
6Angers21104224
7Troyes21103214
8Guingamp11003123
9Paris SG11002023
10Toulouse21013303
11Lille21013303
12Montpellier21011103
13Strasbourg210134-13
14Rennes201123-11
15Nice200213-20
16Caen200202-20
17Metz200215-40
18Amiens200204-40
19Nantes200204-40
20Dijon200217-60
View full French Ligue 1 table

