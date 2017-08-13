BBC Sport - Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham: Jonjo Shelvey red card changed game - Rafael Benitez

Shelvey red card changed game - Benitez

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says his side's opening match of the Premier League season was "difficult from the beginning" and Jonjo Shelvey's red card "changed everything" as the Magpies lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 13 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Shelvey red card changed game - Benitez

Video

Behind-the-scenes with GB's medal-winning relay team

Video

Coutinho move is now or never - MOTD2 Extra

Video

'Distraught' Bosworth disqualified from walk

Video

Pochettino pleased with 'massive' three points

Video

GB win gold as Bolt pulls up in 4x100m relay

Video

'You never write the fact' - Salazar criticism frustrates Farah

Video

Watch: Edris shocks Farah in 5,000m

Video

Oosthuizen, Kuchar and & Wood in best shots from day three

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB take silver in women's 4x100m relay

Video

Analysis: How Bolt's career ended in heartbreak

Video

We smashed it to pieces - GB's fab four

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired