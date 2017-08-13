Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says his side's 2-0 win against 10-man Newcastle is "massive" for the start of their 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 13 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.