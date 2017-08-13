BBC Sport - Match of the Day 2 Extra: Philippe Coutinho move is now or never

Match of the Day 2 Extra pundits Mark Schwarzer, Michail Antonio of West Ham, and Jason Burt debate the future of Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, after he submitted a transfer request who is wanted by Barcelona.

READ MORE: Owners to decide Coutinho sale - Klopp

