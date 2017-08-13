BBC Sport - Man Utd 4-0 West Ham: Lukaku & Matic improve our team - Jose Mourinho

Lukaku & Matic improve Man Utd - Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho praises Premier League debutants Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic after his side brush aside West Ham 4-0 at Old Trafford.

MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 4-0 West Ham

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 13 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

  • From the section Golf

