BBC Sport - Man Utd 4-0 West Ham: Lukaku & Matic improve our team - Jose Mourinho
Lukaku & Matic improve Man Utd - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho praises Premier League debutants Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic after his side brush aside West Ham 4-0 at Old Trafford.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 4-0 West Ham
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 13 August, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
