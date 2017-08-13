BBC Sport - Newboys Warrenpoint fall to Glenavon at Milltown

Newboys Warrenpoint fall to Glenavon

Former Derry City and Dundalk striker Mark Griffin scores twice on his debut in Glenavon's 3-2 win away to Warrenpoint Town.

Darren Murray replied with two for Warrenpoint to level the match, but Bobby Burns fired in the winner for the Lurgan side.

It was Warrenpoint's first match back in the top division, having won promotion last season.

Top videos

Video

Newboys Warrenpoint fall to Glenavon

Video

GB win gold as Bolt pulls up in 4x100m relay

Video

Watch: Edris shocks Farah in 5,000m

Video

Oosthuizen, Kuchar and & Wood in best shots from day three

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB take silver in women's 4x100m relay

Video

Analysis: How Bolt's career ended in heartbreak

Video

We smashed it to pieces - GB's fab four

Video

Day implodes on final hole on day three of US PGA

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pearson wins brilliant gold in 100m hurdles

Video

Special moment to score winning goal - Rooney

Video

How Mo can you go? Runners try matching Farah pace

Video

Farah reflects on 'amazing journey'

Video

Chelsea lost their heads too easily - Conte

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired