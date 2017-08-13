BBC Sport - Newboys Warrenpoint fall to Glenavon at Milltown
Newboys Warrenpoint fall to Glenavon
- From the section Football
Former Derry City and Dundalk striker Mark Griffin scores twice on his debut in Glenavon's 3-2 win away to Warrenpoint Town.
Darren Murray replied with two for Warrenpoint to level the match, but Bobby Burns fired in the winner for the Lurgan side.
It was Warrenpoint's first match back in the top division, having won promotion last season.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired