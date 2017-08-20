Premier League
Huddersfield1Newcastle0

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newcastle United

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Aaron Mooy
Aaron Mooy once again underlined that he will be key to Huddersfield's survival this season

Huddersfield made it two wins from their first two Premier League games as Aaron Mooy's stunning second-half strike saw off fellow promoted side Newcastle.

The Australian's beautifully executed finish was one of the few moments of quality in a match that, at times, had the feel of a Championship encounter.

Newcastle looked potent in attack but they lacked a good final ball. Bar a superb save from Matt Ritchie, Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl did not have to repeat his heroics at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

It is now two defeats in two league games for Rafa Benitez's Newcastle, and with time running out in the transfer window the Toon Army might have to endure another nail-biting season.

Premier League debutants Huddersfield looked far more confident in possession and did much to trouble Newcastle's back four if not goalkeeper Rob Elliot, with Tom Ince's first-half snap-shot their only other effort of note.

Mooy is Huddersfield's key man

Mooy, the midfielder from Sydney, seems to have found his home at Huddersfield, having seen his career take him from St Mirren to Melbourne.

He scored only four goals in last season's promotion campaign, but it was his pressing, endless energy and quality of passing that saw him named the club's player of the season.

The 26-year-old appears to be playing a more advanced position this season, and against Newcastle he produced more passes in the opposition half than any of his team-mates.

Manager David Wagner will have been pleased with his work rate, and delighted with his 50th-minute goal.

Mooy drove forward and played a one-two with Elias Kachunga before placing a superb shot beyond the reach of Elliot.

The win moves the Yorkshire club level on points with leaders Manchester United.

The momentum is on Huddersfield's side and they will fancy their chances of making it three wins out of three when they host Southampton next weekend.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

  • 1Lössl
  • 2Smith
  • 25Jorgensen
  • 26Schindler
  • 15Löwe
  • 10Mooy
  • 8BillingBooked at 66mins
  • 9KachungaSubstituted forPalmerat 72'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 22InceSubstituted forHefeleat 90+2'minutes
  • 17van La ParraSubstituted forQuanerat 69'minutes
  • 24MounieBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 3Malone
  • 13Coleman
  • 18Lolley
  • 19Williams
  • 23Quaner
  • 44Hefele
  • 45Palmer

Newcastle

  • 1Elliot
  • 19Manquillo
  • 6LascellesBooked at 90mins
  • 2Clark
  • 18Mbemba
  • 14HaydenBooked at 53minsSubstituted forDiaméat 76'minutes
  • 23Merino
  • 30Atsu
  • 17PérezSubstituted forJa Murphyat 80'minutes
  • 11RitchieBooked at 41mins
  • 9GayleSubstituted forJoseluat 52'minutesBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 7Ja Murphy
  • 10Diamé
  • 16Aarons
  • 21Joselu
  • 24Saivet
  • 26Darlow
  • 45Mitrovic
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
24,128

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamNewcastle
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Newcastle United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Newcastle United 0.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Michael Hefele tries a through ball, but Steve Mounie is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Joselu (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Javier Manquillo with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Michael Hefele replaces Tom Ince.

Booking

Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).

Attempt saved. Joselu (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town).

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).

Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.

Attempt saved. Joselu (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamaal Lascelles.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Chris Löwe tries a through ball, but Steve Mounie is caught offside.

Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Chris Löwe.

Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ciaran Clark.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Jacob Murphy replaces Ayoze Pérez.

Hand ball by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).

Offside, Newcastle United. Joselu tries a through ball, but Christian Atsu is caught offside.

Booking

Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town).

Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newcastle United. Mohamed Diamé replaces Isaac Hayden.

Offside, Newcastle United. Ciaran Clark tries a through ball, but Christian Atsu is caught offside.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chancel Mbemba.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Kasey Palmer replaces Elias Kachunga.

Attempt missed. Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joselu.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Rajiv van La Parra.

Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ciaran Clark with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Jonas Lössl.

Attempt saved. Joselu (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Atsu.

Video Review:.

Offside, Newcastle United. Matt Ritchie tries a through ball, but Ayoze Pérez is caught offside.

Booking

Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd22008086
2Huddersfield22004046
3West Brom22002026
4Watford21105324
5Liverpool21104314
6Southampton21103214
7Man City11002023
8Tottenham11002023
9Leicester21015413
10Everton11001013
11Arsenal21014403
12Burnley21013303
13Stoke21011103
14Swansea201104-41
15Chelsea100123-10
16Bournemouth200203-30
17Newcastle200203-30
18Brighton200204-40
19Crystal Palace200204-40
20West Ham200227-50
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired