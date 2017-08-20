Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newcastle United

Aaron Mooy once again underlined that he will be key to Huddersfield's survival this season

Huddersfield made it two wins from their first two Premier League games as Aaron Mooy's stunning second-half strike saw off fellow promoted side Newcastle.

The Australian's beautifully executed finish was one of the few moments of quality in a match that, at times, had the feel of a Championship encounter.

Newcastle looked potent in attack but they lacked a good final ball. Bar a superb save from Matt Ritchie, Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl did not have to repeat his heroics at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

It is now two defeats in two league games for Rafa Benitez's Newcastle, and with time running out in the transfer window the Toon Army might have to endure another nail-biting season.

Premier League debutants Huddersfield looked far more confident in possession and did much to trouble Newcastle's back four if not goalkeeper Rob Elliot, with Tom Ince's first-half snap-shot their only other effort of note.

Mooy is Huddersfield's key man

Mooy, the midfielder from Sydney, seems to have found his home at Huddersfield, having seen his career take him from St Mirren to Melbourne.

He scored only four goals in last season's promotion campaign, but it was his pressing, endless energy and quality of passing that saw him named the club's player of the season.

The 26-year-old appears to be playing a more advanced position this season, and against Newcastle he produced more passes in the opposition half than any of his team-mates.

Manager David Wagner will have been pleased with his work rate, and delighted with his 50th-minute goal.

Mooy drove forward and played a one-two with Elias Kachunga before placing a superb shot beyond the reach of Elliot.

The win moves the Yorkshire club level on points with leaders Manchester United.

The momentum is on Huddersfield's side and they will fancy their chances of making it three wins out of three when they host Southampton next weekend.

