BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Reds put six past Ards in Solitude victory
Reds put six past Ards in Solitude victory
Jay Donnelly and Joe Gormley bag doubles as Cliftonville beat Ards 6-3 in an entertaining Premiership encounter.
Jonny Frazer netted the first and last goals of the game for Ards but this was an impressive display from the Reds with Gormley marking his Solitude return with two goals.
Barry Gray made a winning start as Cliftonville manager and he reflected on the game along with Ards boss Colin Nixon.
