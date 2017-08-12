BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Allen double sinks Mallards at Ferney Park
Allen double sinks Mallards at Ferney Park
- From the section Football
Glentoran striker Curtis Allen scores a controversial late winner to complete his double in a 2-1 victory over Ballinamallard United in the Premiership opener.
Ryan Curran put the Mallards in front from a penalty and Allen levelled before the 87th-minute goal, which the Mallards claimed came courtesy of a handball.
Ballinamallard boss Gavin Dykes was unhappy with the decision to allow the goal while Glens manager Gary Haveron said it was a deserved win for the visitors.
